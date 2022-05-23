Tulane Wins ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University sailing team claimed the 2022 ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship by a one-point margin on Sunday on Lake Pontchartrain. The Green Wave held off the Yale Bulldogs in the final race by posting a fourth-place finish to secure the title.



This marks the first time Tulane has won the Open Dinghy National Championship title since 1973. It is the Green Wave’s second-ever title in the event.

Tulane began the second day of the finals of the regatta in first place after recording a total score of 102 on the opening day of racing. The Green Wave maintained its top position all the way through the second day on the water. By finishing with 223 total points over the two-day finals of the regatta, Tulane earned the championship ahead of Yale at 224 total points.



The Wave’s A Division team of skipper Cameron Giblin and Andrea Riefkohl-Gonzalez posted the best overall score in the division finishing as the only team under 100 total points in the division with 98 over the two days of racing. In the B Division Tulane finished with the third-best total with 125 points behind skippers Asher Zittrer and Ciara Rodriguez-Horan alongside crews Gillian Perrell, Kit Stoll, and Lucy Spearman.

Up next, the Green Wave will battle for another title as it will hit the water for the ICSA Women’s Dinghy National Championship Monday. Tulane will begin its quest for another championship in the Eastern Semifinals as the sixth seed in the regatta. Racing in the Women’s Dinghy National Championship semifinals is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday from the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain.



{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}

