The SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show is one of the highlights of the year for American and international gearheads. It's bigger than Tokyo Auto Salon and every other aftermarket expo and typically attracts all the biggest brands to its sprawling site in Las Vegas. The focus here is on modifications and upgrades, and manufacturers typically showcase what is possible using authorized tuning partners, which in turn helps sell more cars off the dealer floor. But last month, we learned that both Honda and Ford would be backing out of this year's extravaganza, and now another two big names have pulled out too: Hyundai and General Motors.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO