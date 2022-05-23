ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

SLU graduates overcome many challenges to walk the stage this spring

By Sandy Torres
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a sunny Sunday for a commencement ceremony at St. Lawrence University. Students wore their caps and stoles proudly as they entered Newell Field House. It’s a rewarding day for students who continued their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our class, you...

www.wwnytv.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slu#College#Wwny#St Lawrence University#Newell Field House
