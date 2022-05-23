SLU graduates overcome many challenges to walk the stage this spring

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lauris I. Coffey, 90, of Canton died peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient for a few days. Lauris was born May 14, 1932 in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late Prentice and Bertha (Wallace) Storie. She graduated from Knox-Memorial Central School in 1950. On June 28, 1950, Lauris married Milford A. Coffey at the Russell United Methodist Church. Milford predeceased her on November 14, 1998. Lauris worked for Beaudette’s Grocery for 15 years, in the health center at St. Lawrence University for five years and for a short time as a teller at Marine Midland Bank in Canton. Lauris was a life member of the Russell, Hermon and Canton Order of the Eastern Stars and the Edward C. Seymour VFW Post 1231 Auxiliary, she and Milford enjoyed summers at Boyd Pond in Russell and winters in Zepher Hills, FL. Lauris is survived by a brother, Milton Storie of Gouverneur, nieces, Julie Coffey-Rider and Shirley Coffey-Heath and a nephew, Richard Coffey, among other nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Prentice and Bertha and her beloved husband Milford, she is predeceased by a brothers, Donald Storie and Clifford (Kattie) Storie and by a sister, Dorothy Storie. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 26, 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in the North Russell Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Dr.; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Lauris I. Coffey are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

CANTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO