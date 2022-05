MONTVILLE — Ivy Goodman scored five goals and Emma Logel had three as Stonington High beat Killingly, 15-6, in the semifinals of the ECC girls lacrosse tournament on Tuesday. No. 3 Stonington will play No. 1 East Lyme, an 18-6 winner over No. 4 Fitch in the other semifinal,...

