Chocolate bar packed with cheese and onion crisps described as genius by taste expert

By Andy Robinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A CHOCOLATE bar packed with cheese and onion crisps has been described as genius by a taste expert.

Only 480,000 of the £1 bars were made by crisp firm Tayto — and they are now being flogged on eBay for triple the price because of the high demand.

Only 480,000 of the £1 bars were made by crisp firm Tayto — and they are now being flogged on eBay for triple the price Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Professor Barry Smith, taste researcher at the University of London, said: “It’s genius. The human brain likes contrast in taste and texture — this has both.

“First you get the fatty sugar of the milk chocolate. Next the onion, a bright note, a sharp stinging, a nippiness, which actually comes through your nose.

“And finally you have the umami of the cheese, a deep, rich meatiness. All those different flavours are so different that they match.”

Professor Smith said the crunchy and smooth texture combination of the bar was also a winner as “there will be a lot of activity in your mouth”.

But food psychologist Greg Tucker said that the yuck factor was also behind its popularity.

  • Tea-drinkers have called time on strong and sweet builders’ brew — with two thirds now favouring their cuppa without sugar, a poll shows.

