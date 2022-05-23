ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian wedding: Venue and guest list

By Nina Clevinger
 4 days ago
ONCE KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their romance, the two took over the media with their seemingly unbreakable bond.

The couple held their third wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022.

Where was Kourtney Kardashian's wedding venue?

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in front of their friends and family at the Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

The venue is a historic site located on the coast and was used in military defence since the Romans were in charge.

Castello Brown was abandoned in the early 19th century and eventually remodelled into a villa.

In 1961, the castle was sold to the City of Portofino and became a public landmark.

Before their ceremony in Italy, Kourtney and Travis made things official at a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California.

Their witnesses included Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo and Travis' father, Randy.

In April of 2022, the newlyweds hit a chapel in Las Vegas in a "practice" wedding conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

As the two did not have a marriage license at the time, the Nevada wedding did not hold legal value.

Who was on the guest list?

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's families were there, although not everyone.

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, arrived in Portofino sans baby daddies or boyfriends.

Tristan Thompson, the man Khloe shares daughter True with, remained home with their child.

Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, appeared to stay in New York City; her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, was also there.

Kanye and Kim's daughter, North West, attended the wedding with her mother.

Kylie Jenner arrived with her daughter Stormi Webster, but partner Travis Scott and their newborn son seemingly stayed Stateside.

Kendall Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Devin Booker, attended the lavish wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became engaged in 2021 Credit: BackGrid

Kourtney's children - Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick - were alongside Travis' kids at the wedding.

Travis shares Landon and Alabama Barker with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is the stepfather to Shanna's daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya.

Notably absent were Kourtney's baby daddy and ex-boyfriend of a decade, Scott Disick and her brother, Rob Kardashian.

Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, escorted her eldest daughter down the aisle.

Also in attendance were Kourtney's close friends Stephanie Shepherd, Simon Huck, Phil Riportella, and Allie Rizzo Sartiano.

Travis' best friend Machine Gun Kelly sat in the audience alongside his fiancée, Megan Fox.

Additional guests included Dolce and Gabbana ambassador Gui Siqueira, TikToker Carl Dawson, and Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus with his wife, Skye.

