Little Rock (KATV) — The future of the Little Rock Police Department and who will help decide the next chief of police. The Little Rock Black Police Officers Association told KATV they want an input on the department's next leader. The BPOA spokesperson, Lt. JC White told KATV he believe former LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey received a bad hand since he arrived. He hopes things will be different for the next chief.

