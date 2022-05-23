Marcus King Drops One Of The Most Personal Songs Of His Career, “Rescue Me”

Danny Cinch

Gotta love a little Marcus King.

The South Carolina native has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most talented acts in the business. A blues rocker with shades of country, gospel, and a whole lotta soul, Marcus has created a sound that’s uniquely his own.

He’s looking to follow up his 2020 Grammy-nominated album, El Dorado, Marcus is set to release his sophomore album, Young Blood on August 26th.

And with that, he’s just released one of his most personal tracks to date, “Rescue Me.”

“‘Rescue Me’ cuts a little deeper than the rest for me.

This song is a literal cry for help, one of the least metaphorical tracks on the record and a memory that’s difficult to relive each night but is important to remember.

This is also one of the first times I collaborated with our good friend, the amazingly talented artist/ writer Andrew Gabbard.”

King also recorded a music video live from Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio, featuring Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass.

Check it out: