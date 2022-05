Sunny Teriyaki is a neighborhood teriyaki restaurant with a convenience store. Enjoy your meal at our restaurant or pick up a quick dinner to-go and a few things at store and be home in a few minutes. You can even call in your order so it is ready when you get here. We make healthy dishes from scratch using fresh ingredients. The food is prepared in front of you. Sunny Teriyaki is locally owned and family run.

3 DAYS AGO