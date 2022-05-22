Tennessee 2024 cornerback will visit Notre Dame in June

The 2024 recruiting class is still a ways from their signing day, but that doesn’t mean that teams and recruits are waiting to make decisions. The Irish already have two commitments in that cycle, defensive end’s Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle.

Marcus Freeman has been great during his tenure on the recruiting trail and it seems like that is not going to stop anytime soon. Yet another example of this is ‘24 cornerback Kaleb Beasley, a six-foot-two-inch and 180-pound cornerback who holds offers from the Irish, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn and others announcing today that he will be visiting South Bend on June 5th.

The Tennessee star is not going to be easy to get out of SEC country, but the Irish are making an impression with Beasley. They are one of two non-SEC teams currently on his visit list, the other being Oklahoma. It is still early, but Notre Dame getting a visit is definitely a good sign.

