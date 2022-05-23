ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ringgold, PA

State police search for missing girl in Schuylkill

Times News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police at Frackville are asking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 3

Related
Times News

State police at Fern Ridge - crashes

State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following crashes:. • Troopers said Christopher T. Ritter, 54, of Lehighton, was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 westbound at 9:09 p.m. on May 17 along Route 940 in Penn Forest Township. When he approached Dotters Lane, a bear entered the road on front of him and he was unable to avoid it.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Man driving stolen ambulance stopped in Franklin Township

State Police from the Lehighton barracks stopped a man driving a stolen ambulance near the turnpike entrance in Franklin Township Tuesday night. The Bushkill Falls Ambulance was taken from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. State police spotted the ambulance on Route 209 at 5:30 p.m. The driver was taken...
LEHIGHTON, PA
CBS Philly

Body Found At Broomall Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man George Hughes, Police Say

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Marple Township Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Broomall Auto Body on Wednesday morning. The auto body shop is owned by 57-year-old George Hughes, Jr. who has been missing since last week. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased body. However, they say the clothing closely resembles the one worn by Hughes at the time of his disappearance. Hughes was last seen at the Edgmont Square Shopping Center in Newtown Square on May 16. “This is not characteristic of him, he has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened,” Debbie O’Connor, his sister, said. “He is normally a very jovial, fun-loving person. He’s been struggling lately, COVID has not helped anyone, but he has been somewhat down.” An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the male’s identity and cause of death.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found At Delco Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man: Police

A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said. Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frackville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
New Ringgold, PA
New Ringgold, PA
Crime & Safety
Frackville, PA
Crime & Safety
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Lycoming County man killed while cutting down trees

MCHENRY TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to a scene in Jersey Mills on Wednesday morning along with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Fire, and EMS personnel. Joseph Shoemaker, age 66, died due to massive blunt force trauma while felling trees says the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Officials say Shoemaker […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Stroudsburg man caught with ‘numerous’ catalytic converters, police

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Stroudsburg man with theft after they say they he was seen removing catalytic converters from cars. Troopers responded to the area of Brook Road in Polk Township on April 13 around 3:00 in the afternoon when they received reports that a unknown man […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clean Ncic
WBRE

Drug sweep results multiple arrests, 30 warrants issued

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Police announced a team effort in a massive sweep to arrest 30 alleged drug dealers across Luzerne County. According to Kingston Police Cheif Richard J. Kotchick, a series of investigations were conducted over the last 9 to 12 months for multiple drug dealers. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police had […]
KINGSTON, PA
Main Line Media News

North Wales man faces prison for DUI crash that killed Trappe woman

NORRISTOWN — A North Wales man must report to prison next month to begin serving several years behind bars after he admitted that he was driving while intoxicated at the time of a two-vehicle crash in Collegeville, killing his fiancée, a Trappe woman who was a passenger in the vehicle.
NORTH WALES, PA
Times News

Carbon officials pick up people on warrants

On May 13, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Carbon County Drug Task Force, which includes members of the Pennsylvania Attorney Generals’ Office and other local Law Enforcement Officers, participated in a warrant round-up throughout Carbon County. Targets in this operation were mainly suspects with...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
chescotimes.com

Student charged in Coatesville HS stabbling

A local youth is in custody after being charged with stabbing a fellow Coatesville Area High School student in a school bathroom, Tuesday. Oddell Cannon, 16, is being charged as an adult in the incident. According to Caln Township Police, Cannon is charged with stabbing the victim multiple times. The victim, who is also a minor, was transported to Paoli Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
COATESVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

PA State Trooper charged with assaulting a motorist

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a state trooper has been accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest in February. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a complaint filed against Trooper Israel T. Moore alleges that on February 13, the trooper assaulted a driver after a pursuit that ended in a grass field in Franklin Township, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Dies In Motorcycle Crash In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified an off-duty officer killed while riding a motorcycle in South Philadelphia. Police say 27-year-old Thomas Munz Jr. was riding a motorcycle head southbound on Broad Street when he came into contact with the rear driver’s side of a 2018 Gray Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Munz Jr. was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. He later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevy Equinox did not sustain any injuries and remained on the scene. Munz Jr. was one of two officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Munz was never criminally charged in Wallace’s death. Police say Munz Jr. had been with the police department for four years and was assigned to the 18th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Student Stabbed at Chester County High School

A teenager accused of stabbing another student multiple times at a Chester County school surrendered to police on Tuesday, officials said. The 16-year-old Coatesville resident was involved in a fight with the other student inside a bathroom at Coatesville Area Senior High School in Caln Township, according to investigators. During...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton man waives hearing in drug overdose death of wife

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday on allegations he provided a fatal dose of fentanyl to his wife. Neal Forte, 55, was charged by Hazleton police on May 9 after a year-long investigation into the death of his wife, Brianna Wright-Forte, 27, on March 28, 2021.
HAZLETON, PA
abc27.com

Man climbed through air conditioner in Lancaster burglary

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man who climbed through a hotel air conditioner and stole $150 worth of property. East Lampeter Township Police say John Parker Gilbert III is wanted for felony burglary after an incident at the Red Carpet Inn on Lincoln Highway East. Police say on May 14 around 5 a.m. Gilbert allegedly entered a locked hotel room through the framework of an air conditioner.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bank employees help kidnapped woman

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Bank employees in Lackawanna County used hold-up alarms to get help for a woman who police say had been kidnapped. The suspect, Wilson Medina-Garcia, was arrested by Carbondale police. According to police, Medina-Garcia held a woman captive since Tuesday afternoon. Then just after noon, he took...
CARBONDALE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy