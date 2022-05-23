ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR STOKES...WESTERN ROCKINGHAM...CENTRAL FLOYD...WESTERN HENRY... SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND PATRICK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ROCKINGHAM...WESTERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...HENRY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Henry; Patrick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR STOKES...WESTERN ROCKINGHAM...CENTRAL FLOYD...WESTERN HENRY... SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND PATRICK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR ROCKINGHAM...WESTERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...HENRY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 1045 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Burnt Chimney to near Wentworth, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eden Reidsville Martinsville Rocky Mount Wentworth Stoneville and Ferrum. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Henry; Patrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR STOKES...WESTERN ROCKINGHAM...CENTRAL FLOYD...WESTERN HENRY SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND PATRICK COUNTIES At 1001 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Endicott to near Mayodan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mayodan Madison Walnut Cove Stuart Stoneville Floyd and Danbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following county, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1024 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches has ended across Henderson County. Most small streams have receded below critical levels. However, Mud Creek near Hendersonville remains above Minor Flood Stage, impacting farmland, nurseries, greenways, and other low-lying areas adjacent to Mud Creek near Kanuga Rd and Erkwood Dr to southern Hendersonville and the Oklawaha Greenway. Mud Creek has crested and will slowly recede over the next several hours if no additional rainfall occurs. High flows are also occurring along the Green River and flooding within the Green River Gorge is likely as well over the next several hours. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Dupont State Forest, Jones Gap State Park, Valley Hill, East Flat Rock, Crab Creek, Tuxedo and Dana.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

