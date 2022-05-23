Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following county, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1024 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches has ended across Henderson County. Most small streams have receded below critical levels. However, Mud Creek near Hendersonville remains above Minor Flood Stage, impacting farmland, nurseries, greenways, and other low-lying areas adjacent to Mud Creek near Kanuga Rd and Erkwood Dr to southern Hendersonville and the Oklawaha Greenway. Mud Creek has crested and will slowly recede over the next several hours if no additional rainfall occurs. High flows are also occurring along the Green River and flooding within the Green River Gorge is likely as well over the next several hours. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Dupont State Forest, Jones Gap State Park, Valley Hill, East Flat Rock, Crab Creek, Tuxedo and Dana.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO