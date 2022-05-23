ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Residents came out to celebrate General Beckley on Founder’s Day

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A founder’s day celebration took place in Beckley to remember General Beckley and the mark he left on the city.

The event was thanks to Beckley Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. Activities featured Beckley family reenactors and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Becky Leach, with the Historical Society, says she thinks it’s important to learn about how the city formed.

“There were 56,000 acres that were given to him by his father John J. Beckley and he chose out of that 56,000 acres this spot to clear and build his house and bring his wife, Amelia and live here,” Leach said.

Leach added the Wildwood House is in the original condition it was in when it was first built.

