ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Lawsuit claims Onewheel’s failure to warn is to blame for Eagle County man’s death

By John LaConte
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a feeling Onewheel riders know well: The device begins to push back a little before the motor suddenly dies. The problem with that scenario, as alleged in a new lawsuit, is many Onewheel riders are propelling the device by leaning forward at the time, causing the Onewheel to nosedive upon...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Daily

Driver now facing murder charge in connection with Pearl Street death

The driver accused of hitting and killing a person on Pearl Street in April is now being charged with one count of second-degree murder. Alan Moody, 21, was originally charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury and false reporting. Moody at a hearing...
BOULDER, CO
Vail Daily

Avon traffic stop yields 30 pounds of meth, concealed handgun

On Wednesday, just before noon, detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department made a routine traffic stop after a vehicle was following too closely on Interstate 70 near Avon. Contact was made with the driver and a passenger, and the passenger was found to...
AVON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gypsum, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Gypsum, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Eagle County, CO
State
Colorado State
Eagle County, CO
Crime & Safety
Vail, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Vail, CO
truecrimedaily

34-year-old mother’s remains found 3 years after she went missing

LONGMONT, Colo. (TCD) -- A missing 34-year-old woman’s remains were found last week after she disappeared in March 2018. The 20th Judicial District Attorney and the Longmont Department of Public Safety released a joint statement May 19 announcing the recovery of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia’s remains. She was last seen March 18, 2018, at approximately 2:30 a.m. outside a bar in downtown Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek Arrest Reports for 05/15/2022 to 05/21/2022. 05-19-2022 Samuel Eduardo Samora, 75 years old of Trinidad, was summonsed and released for10-6-40 Urination/Defecation in Public. 05-21-2022 Rio Damian Grainick, 47 years old of Boulder, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for 18-6-803.5: Violation of a Protection Order...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Attorneys#District Court#Vail Health Hospital
CBS Denver

SWAT Team Responds To Home Of Suspected Bank Robber In Adams County

By Anna Maria Basquez ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three agencies responded to the home of a suspected bank robber in unincorporated Adams County where the suspect barricaded himself. Negotiations ended peacefully at around 6 p.m. Shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/bVWZKqV5gu — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 25, 2022 “We’re assisting the Denver Police Department. They had a bank robbery suspect, and they followed him to his house here in Adams County. When they attempted to contact the person they went inside and barricaded themselves. We’ve been doing negotiations to get the party and get them out safely and get them into custody,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman of Adams County Sheriffs Office. (credit: CBS) The call came at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The SWAT Team, Denver Police and Thornton Police were at the scene on Explorado Calle. The agencies used tear gas, but no gunshots have been fired. “There were several people that live in the house that are friends and roommates that all live together. The only person right now we believe is still in the house is the suspect,” Sherman said. “There was some tear gas.”
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

One of Larimer County’s most wanted sentenced

She was one of Larimer County’s most wanted, and now she’s heading to prison. Jill Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in December. She was sentenced Monday to seven years behind bars. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Jackson spent about two weeks on the county’s most wanted list before she was arrested in June of 2021. For more details, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Deaths of 4 Weld County women remain unsolved for decades

It’s been four decades and the deaths of four women in Weld County remain unsolved. Denver News 9 reports Yvonne Rabb, Robin Nelson, Valerie Meeks, and Tammy Cheeks all had connections to Denver’s Colfax Avenue – they were prostitutes – all killed between 1981 and 1992. Their deaths and the deaths of other women in rural counties led to the formation of the Denver Homicide Task Force in 1988, which investigated the possibility of a serial killer targeting prostitutes. Police believe the killings of Rabb and Nelson are connected. Both were both found in Weld County with plastic bags over their heads. For a full report on the cold cases, visit https://www.9news.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy