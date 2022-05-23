ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Motorcycle club hosts fundraiser for local community

By Aynae Simmons
 4 days ago

ALTA, WV (WVNS)–A local fundraiser aims to raise money for community events in Greenbrier County.

The Patriots Motorcycle Club is hosting another Poker Run ride. The route will be given at the time of the event but they plan to end at the Greenbrier State Forest Shelter. The ride benefits scholarships and their annual Christmas event where they adopt a family to buy gifts for the holidays.

President of the club, Bob Johnson said they’ve raised almost $36,000 since they first started in 2016.

“It goes to veterans that need some help and then we mainly adopt families for Christmas and in that, we usually started with two, one on the east end of the county and one of the west end, now we’re up to ten families a year,” Johnson said.

At the end of the event, the club will host a cookout and give out door prizes. Registration begins at 9:00 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Alta Station Citgo Gas Station.

