10 NFL Teams Who Held Onto A Quarterback For WAY TOO LONG

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me the top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft, is my versatility as an offensive lineman. In my whole college career of playing football, I have played all five positions that an O-lineman can play, So I have the perspective and experience of what each position should be able to do. Which also mean I am very coachable, willing to learn any new technique or tools I can add to my arsenal. Also, my IQ of the game is at a high level, which mean I am looking for any little details on film that will give my team an advantage for me to execute and dominate each play at the best of my abilities. Which also mean I am able to identify what defenses are running before the play starts.

