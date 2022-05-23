GALLERY: East Knox High School Graduation 2022

The Danville Blue Devils celebrate Saturday after capturing their seventh straight district title. Grant is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he studied journalism and played basketball. He likes coffee, books and minor league baseball. He loves telling stories and has a passion for local news.
LEXINGTON — The season isn’t over yet, but the postseason awards are beginning to pile up for Lexington’s Jillian Bammann. A senior pitcher and third baseman, Bammann was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Player of the Year when the all-conference teams were announced Tuesday evening. Lady Lex...
MANSFIELD — Most people think the only way to experience local journalism is by. it. We're not most people. On Saturday, June 25, we are flipping that norm on its head with our second volume of "Reporting: Reimagined," an event that asks local artists to use their talents to reinterpret our solutions journalism work.
MOUNT VERNON -- On Sunday, May 14, Theatre Roundtable, a consortium of more than 30 professional, amateur and educational theatre organizations in the greater Columbus area met for its annual Theatre Celebration. During the celebration, a Mount Vernon theatre company was singled out for a special honor. The "Theatre Innovation...
ONTARIO — Six players from Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champ Ontario were honored when the All-MOAC softball team was released earlier this week. Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Autumn Taylor and junior pitcher and third baseman Joslynne Frazier were selected to the MOAC first team, while Trista Jewell, Eden Howard and Kylie Snow were second-team picks and Olivia Kreger was an honorable-mention selection.
WESTERVILLE -- Defending a title can be tough, especially when you’re facing the team you beat a year ago. The Fredericktown baseball team did just that, beating Amanda-Clearcreek for the second year in a row in the Division III Central District finals Wednesday at Olentangy Orange High School. GALLERY:...
DANVILLE -- Danville Elementary School has released its list of names for academic honors in the fourth quarter. Kayden Blackshear, Maycee Samples, Cyren Wallace, Carter Wittel,. 5TH GRADE. Blakeleigh Anderson, Hailey Colopy, Avery Hanners, Audrey Hottinger, Hailey King, Kyleigh Lannoy, Emma Payne, Parker Proper, Nelson Troyer, Allison Vance, Emma Wise.
HOWARD -- East Knox junior Ryan Morton isn't the flashiest player on the diamond. He isn't the biggest, fastest or strongest. He doesn't have a blistering fastball or a devastating slider. He rarely hits home runs, batting in the seven-hole, and he doesn't lead the team in RBIs. GALLERY: East...
FREDERICKTOWN -- Championship teams have a way of figuring things out. They have a way of staying patient and keeping their composure, even when the chips are down. They have a way of responding – and pulling through – when it matters most. GALLERY: Fredericktown vs. Worthington Christian...
MOUNT VERNON — May is recognized nationally as National Foster Care Appreciation month. On May 10, 2022, Knox County Job & Family Services in collaboration with The Forgotten Initiative celebrated 21 foster families for Foster Care Appreciation Month. The Forgotten Initiative (TFI) provides ongoing support to Knox County Department...
MANSFIELD — Ringo is an outgoing, playful yellow lab most of the time. But every few weeks, the 7-year-old rescue starts to slow down. When that happens, his owner Marsha Dixey knows it's time for a tune-up. Ringo has a chronic spinal condition called spondylosis, which can cause limping, back pain and stiffness.
One local bakery and cafe has rolled up a notable accolade. Earlier today, the national food publication Eat This, Not That! released a list that detailed the best cinnamon rolls in every state. And for Ohio, Fox in the Snow was their pick. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. “A rustic style...
PERRYSVILLE -- An ominous note was on my desk when I arrived at work: “Terry McMillen knows where Rattlesnake Village is. He can take you right to it. Phone number.”. Who left the note? Who was Terry? Never heard of that place. Guess I'll call. “Hi, this is Adam...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days. This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line. After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio pet rescue put out a post seeking Ohioans to foster animals until they're adopted that reached more than 12,000 people, however, a day after the post, the nonprofit organization said it received zero foster applications. That's when the community stepped in to help. "We...
MANSFIELD — Batten down the hatches, folks. A storm's a'brewing. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for north central Ohio. This includes Crawford, Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, with strong damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall...
MOUNT VERNON — A public hearing on Tuesday offered community members the chance to voice their thoughts on whether the county commissioners should allow wind and solar farms in Knox County. For two hours, 41 people took advantage of the opportunity, presenting arguments for and against solar. The speakers,...
CHILLICOTHE – The Kenworth Class 8 Heavy Duty Truck Assembly Plant in Chillicothe, Ohio is planning to give back to the community that has supported them for many years by hosting a first-ever parade of new and old trucks in the downtown area. Kenworth started in 1923 and has...
