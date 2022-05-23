ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

GALLERY: East Knox High School Graduation 2022

By Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter
Knox Pages
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University,...

www.knoxpages.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Danville vs. Fairfield Christian Academy SB (District final)

The Danville Blue Devils celebrate Saturday after capturing their seventh straight district title. Grant is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he studied journalism and played basketball. He likes coffee, books and minor league baseball. He loves telling stories and has a passion for local news.
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Ashland, Lex sweep OCC softball awards

LEXINGTON — The season isn’t over yet, but the postseason awards are beginning to pile up for Lexington’s Jillian Bammann. A senior pitcher and third baseman, Bammann was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Player of the Year when the all-conference teams were announced Tuesday evening. Lady Lex...
LEXINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

Community Family Players recognized with Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable award

MOUNT VERNON -- On Sunday, May 14, Theatre Roundtable, a consortium of more than 30 professional, amateur and educational theatre organizations in the greater Columbus area met for its annual Theatre Celebration. During the celebration, a Mount Vernon theatre company was singled out for a special honor. The "Theatre Innovation...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Knox County, OH
Education
Knox County, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
County
Knox County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Knox Pages

Ontario lands 6 girls on All-MOAC softball team

ONTARIO — Six players from Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champ Ontario were honored when the All-MOAC softball team was released earlier this week. Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Autumn Taylor and junior pitcher and third baseman Joslynne Frazier were selected to the MOAC first team, while Trista Jewell, Eden Howard and Kylie Snow were second-team picks and Olivia Kreger was an honorable-mention selection.
ONTARIO, OH
Knox Pages

Five times as sweet: Freddies win another district title

WESTERVILLE -- Defending a title can be tough, especially when you’re facing the team you beat a year ago. The Fredericktown baseball team did just that, beating Amanda-Clearcreek for the second year in a row in the Division III Central District finals Wednesday at Olentangy Orange High School. GALLERY:...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Danville Elementary releases 4th quarter honor roll

DANVILLE -- Danville Elementary School has released its list of names for academic honors in the fourth quarter. Kayden Blackshear, Maycee Samples, Cyren Wallace, Carter Wittel,. 5TH GRADE. Blakeleigh Anderson, Hailey Colopy, Avery Hanners, Audrey Hottinger, Hailey King, Kyleigh Lannoy, Emma Payne, Parker Proper, Nelson Troyer, Allison Vance, Emma Wise.
DANVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Ohio Northern University#Highschool
Knox Pages

Freddies advance to district final behind defense, timely hitting

FREDERICKTOWN -- Championship teams have a way of figuring things out. They have a way of staying patient and keeping their composure, even when the chips are down. They have a way of responding – and pulling through – when it matters most. GALLERY: Fredericktown vs. Worthington Christian...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County JFS celebrates Foster Care Appreciation Month

MOUNT VERNON — May is recognized nationally as National Foster Care Appreciation month. On May 10, 2022, Knox County Job & Family Services in collaboration with The Forgotten Initiative celebrated 21 foster families for Foster Care Appreciation Month. The Forgotten Initiative (TFI) provides ongoing support to Knox County Department...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Mohican Veterinary Wellness offers holistic health options for pets

MANSFIELD — Ringo is an outgoing, playful yellow lab most of the time. But every few weeks, the 7-year-old rescue starts to slow down. When that happens, his owner Marsha Dixey knows it's time for a tune-up. Ringo has a chronic spinal condition called spondylosis, which can cause limping, back pain and stiffness.
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
WTAP

State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days. This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line. After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will...
Knox Pages

Slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

MANSFIELD — Batten down the hatches, folks. A storm's a'brewing. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for north central Ohio. This includes Crawford, Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, with strong damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon public hearing shows community divided over solar

MOUNT VERNON — A public hearing on Tuesday offered community members the chance to voice their thoughts on whether the county commissioners should allow wind and solar farms in Knox County. For two hours, 41 people took advantage of the opportunity, presenting arguments for and against solar. The speakers,...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy