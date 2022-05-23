ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Public opinion needed for Cerrillos Road project

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztqNy_0fmvGVDO00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed project in Santa Fe. NMDOT is looking at the 1.7-mile stretch of Cerrillos Road for improvements.

Story continues below

Officials are looking at possibly adding bike lanes, expanding sidewalks, or putting a multi-use trail next to the road. Public comment for this phase of the project ends May 26. Public comments can be submitted online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

Related
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque, due to smoke from bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to smoke from the bosque fire. The alert is effective up until 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Aluminum recycling plant coming to Los Lunas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An aluminum can sheet rolling plant is soon to open in Los Lunas and it will be a first of its kind for the state. The Village of Los Lunas to get another giant economic boost right after Facebook and Amazon move in. “We need the jobs and everybody seems like they’re […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque fire crews fully contain bosque fire near Montaño

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire officials say they’ve contained a bosque fire to roughly 30 acres after it broke out Wednesday night near Coors and Montaño. Thursday morning, city officials announced the burned area and surrounding bosque land will remain off limits to the public until further notice. That closure is likely to remain in effect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Santa Fe, NM
Government
KOAT 7

Crews contain Albuquerque bosque fire, temporary trail closures in effect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews have contained a large wildfire that burned in Albuquerque’s bosque on Wednesday. Officials with Albuquerque Fire Rescue say the fire grew to 30 acres in size and burned on both sides of the river. Crews are in the area today cleaning up hot spots. Officials warn that smoke may still be seen in the area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM installing radios to make it easier for law enforcement to communicate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is installing land mobile radios for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The university says after a 2006 fire in Zimmerman Library, they realized law enforcement couldn’t communicate in portions of the building including the basement. The system would change that and prevent first responders […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Traffic#Nmdot#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Convention Center fresco painting faces delays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after renowned artist Federico Vigil started work on a massive fresco painting in the Albuquerque Convention Center, the project still isn’t done but now there’s a new feature to walk visitors through what they’re seeing. “We wanted to create something that would complement and extend the amazing installation that Federico put […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Public Schools opening 3 new COVID testing sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is opening three new COVID testing sites. Testing at Berna Facio Professional Development Complex ends June 2nd but testing will be available at three APS stadiums. Milne Stadium M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wilson Stadium S-SA, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nusenda Community Stadium M-SA, 8 a.m-3 p.m. (Appointment required)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Innocent victims, Hero teachers, Hotter day, Bosque fire, Convention center

Thursday’s Top Stories Mountainair police officer resigns after controversial video comes out As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out Jakwon Hill signs with New Mexico Highlands New program aims to stop gun violence at Albuquerque high school US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites EXPLAINER: What Turkey’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed legislation would prevent VA clinic closures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is sponsoring a bill that would eliminate the commission recommending the closure of VA clinics. The legislation, introduced by Senator Heinrich, would eliminate the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The commission recommended the closure of clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Española, and Raton. They are also considering moving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

New Mexico county to ease oil and gas drilling rules despite new evidence of health dangers

A mapping project released today by nonprofit environmental groups EarthWorks and FracTracker shows that more than 12.3 million people live within a half-mile of an oil and gas facility in the United States — 144,377 of them in New Mexico. And earlier this month, a mostly rural county just south of Albuquerque passed an ordinance that could increase that number further.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Jakwon Hill signs with New Mexico Highlands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista standout Jakwon Hill is staying in-state. The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year signed a letter of intent to attend New Mexico Highlands next season. Hill averaged over 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this past season while leading the Hawks to the Class 5A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County plans for East Mountain community support center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is leasing space in the East Mountains to provide better behavioral health services there. The county will create a community support center in the old Just Imagine Gallery in Tijeras. Services will include emotional support and short-term mentorship for mental health issues. The county hopes to have the center open in […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

NASA to help ID where Albuquerque should plant 100-thousand new trees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve spent anytime in Albuquerque during the warm season, you’ve probably found yourself accidently stepping on hot concrete at least once, only to quickly run for some shade. Or maybe you’ve told your kids they can’t use the plastic slide at the park because it might burn their legs. Some might say “that’s just desert life,” but others insist it doesn’t have to be that way.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy