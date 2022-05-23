Public opinion needed for Cerrillos Road project
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed project in Santa Fe. NMDOT is looking at the 1.7-mile stretch of Cerrillos Road for improvements.
Officials are looking at possibly adding bike lanes, expanding sidewalks, or putting a multi-use trail next to the road. Public comment for this phase of the project ends May 26. Public comments can be submitted online .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
