Cardinals draft pick Marquis Hayes is here to Wreck your Defensive Linemen

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I recently graduated with a major in Organizational Communication with a minor in Physical Education. I decided on those because I wanted them to benefit me outside of football and help me relate to people in the workforce. I’ve always been active, and I enjoyed taking classes where I was able to coach many sports. Currently, I am in a post-baccalaureate program where I can further my Physical Education minor so that I will have 2 bachelor’s degrees. I also volunteered for tornado relief after what happened in Mayfield, Kentucky this past December and helped to pick up debris.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO