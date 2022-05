Colorado teachers now can withhold their personal information from the internet if they feel it would put them or their family at risk. Gov. Jared Polis signed the provision, SB22-171, into law Thursday, adding educators to the growing list of professions lawmakers want to protect from doxxing. Doxxing is when people post a person’s personal information online, typically with the intent of promoting harassment or other malicious behavior.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO