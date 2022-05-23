This hormone treatment may reduce COVID-19 deaths

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the University of Southampton found that receiving hormone replacement therapy within six months of a recorded diagnosis of COVID-19 was linked to a reduction in death from the disease.

The research is published in Family Practice and was conducted by Christopher Wilcox et al.

The novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to spread. Men and women are equally susceptible to the infection.

Men tend to have more severe infections, however, and have higher rates of hospitalization and mortality.

Earlier studies have also shown that women have faster and greater immune responses to viral infections.

One study reviewed sex differences in COVID-19, using data from 38 countries. They examined combined oral contraception, which contains estrogen.

They found mortality in men was 1.7 times higher than in women. Younger women or those with higher estrogen levels are less likely to experience COVID-19 complications.

The reason for these sex differences is uncertain. Some studies suggest that estrogen may reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease.

The current study focused on the association between hormone replacement therapy or combined oral contraception use, and the likelihood of death in women with COVID-19.

They examined data from 1,863,478 women over 18 from 465 general practices in England. There were 5451 COVID-19 cases within the cohort.

The team found hormone replacement therapy was linked to a 22% reduction in all-cause death in COVID-19.

This suggests that estrogen may well contribute a protective effect against COVID-19 severity.

This may explain why fewer women compared to men have been hospitalized, admitted to intensive care, or died due to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

This study supports the theory that estrogen may offer some protection against severe COVID-19

The researchers hope that this study can provide reassurance to patients and clinicians that there is no indication to stop hormone replacement therapy because of the pandemic.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about people who may not get full benefit from COVID vaccination, and this drug is effective in treating severe COVID-19.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about new way to prevent broad range of COVID-19 variants, and results showing green tea offers new hope to beat COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.