ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Marion County graduates “Dare to Dream”

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPugb_0fmvEzZU00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church held its third annual acknowledgment of graduation achievements for their students on the afternoon of May 22.

The students being celebrated ranged from pre-k clear up to graduates.

Guest Minister Marcus Sherman shared his story in service to the theme of “Dare to Dream,” about how he transcended his childhood limitations. He shared with the young people of the congregation to always remember that “absolutely all things are possible to anyone, no matter how big or unattainable the dream may be.”

When it came to some of the advice he offered the youth and other people of the church, he had four pieces to pass on to them:

  1. No matter what dream is, you have to have a why that supersedes the selfishness affiliated with yourself.
  2. You have to understand that as you pursue whatever your goals may be, that not everyone will be supportive or proud of you.
  3. You must know that you’re going to be rejected and told no along the way.
  4. Always understand that the promises that have been spoken over your life, absolutely supersede the problems .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlqDm_0fmvEzZU00
The youth being blessed by Minister, Marcus Sherman. (WBOY Image)
80th Annual Strawberry Festival comes to an end

After the guest Minister spoke in front of the church, all of the youth came to the front to be prayed over which led to the students going back and putting their caps and gowns on. While these students were getting ready, they had one of the young boys come up and say a blessing over the offerings they received.

All of the graduates walked to the music alongside their parents or guardians. They all sat together and were individually brought up to receive a certificate, gift bag, a Holy Bible and some spending money.

Some of their principles, teachers and superintendents came in support of the students. They included:

  • Mary Jo Thomas, President of the Marion County Board of Education
  • Dr. Donna Hage, Superintendent of Marion County Schools
  • Principal James Green and Assistant Principal Melvin Womble of Fairmont Senior High School
  • Principal Scott Morris of Jayenne Elementary School
  • Program Director Rikki Prickett of Learning Land Daycare and Preschool
  • Officials from both Fairmont State University and The Pennsylvania State University
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZSQn_0fmvEzZU00
Guest supporters and Graduates (WBOY Image)

The youth then presented their guest teachers, principles and superintendents with appreciation certificates to teach the kids how to give back to those who have taught them.

When talking to Dr. Mark A. Staples, the senior pastor at the church, about Sherman’s story, he said, “I wanted our individuals, our young people to hear his story. Our stories are similar cause when I was in the third grade, it was predicted that I wouldn’t finish high school, because I had a bad, a severe speech impediment and I had nystagmus. But, God saw fit that I would finish and earn a Doctorate, and I said that if I ever finished, that I would continue to dare to dream for him and use that to influence others. And so, we have “Dare to dream.”

Sherman will be making another appearance at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for the Father’s Day service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?. Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!. Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing. “I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I cannot...
WESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Society
Marion County, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Sports
Marion County, WV
Sports
Marion County, WV
Society
WBOY 12 News

Gifted summer STEM program enrollment begins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan’s summer program is now accepting registrations. The STEM summer camp for gifted kids offers advanced classes in physics, math, computer programming, environmental science and creative arts. To be eligible, students in rising grades 5 through 12 must be identified as gifted through testing. Enrollment is accepted until June 8, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have confirmed that all of the suspects have been apprehended. One suspect has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Multiple charged will be filed in both counties. Aside from scrapes and bruises, officials said no officers were injured. It is unknown how...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Elementary School#High School#Wboy Image
WBOY 12 News

WV senators speak with veterans ahead of possible VA cuts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A group of United States Senators talked with veterans across the state about eliminating the VA AIR Commission. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito took part in a live discussion Wednesday morning at several facilities including VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. The Zoom conference focused on important aspects of the reintroduced […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Manhunt ends in Marion County after multi-county police chase

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Three people have been arrested in Marion County after a multi-county police chase ended in a manhunt. According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, it started just before 6 p.m. Thursday when three people left Clarksburg and headed to Bridgeport in a pursuit involving law enforcement. While in Bridgeport, the three suspects […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for UHC campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The WVU School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its new campus at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The newest class, which is a fast-track program for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree, is an 18-month-long program, running from January 2023 to August 2024. The class will consist […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
weelunk.com

These Six Women Are Revitalizing Wheeling One Building at a Time

May is designated as National Preservation Month, a time to recognize and celebrate historic places on the local, state, and national levels. This year’s theme for National Preservation Month is “People Saving Places” to recognize those working to keep these sites from falling into continued decline. As...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Don’t be alarmed by helicopters in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Interstate 79 shut down in Marion County for police activity

UPDATE (5/26/22 8:41 p.m.): FAIRMONT, W.Va. – According to West Virginia 511, one lane northbound and southbound has reopened along Interstate 79. ORIGINAL STORY (5/26/22 7:13 p.m.): Interstate 79 in Marion County is currently shut down for police activity. According to West Virginia 511, the interstate is shut down in both directions at mile marker […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Miss West Virginia visits Johnson Elementary School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Miss West Virginia visited Johnson Elementary school Monday. She interacted with the students and answered any questions the students may have had. Her message to the students were to be kind and treat everyone with respect. Miss West Virginia says she only has one year to...
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy