Oriskany Falls man facing charges after domestic dispute

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The man sentenced in a Utica barbershop murder on Tuesday assaulted a corrections officer at the Oneida County jail the following day, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. A judge sentenced 20-year-old Hakim Muhammad to 25 years to life in prison for the 2021 murder...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Thursday announcing that Karen Eames was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession in the second degree. The arrest came after an investigation that was started after an attempted money transfer to...
ROME — An Oneida man is accused of repeatedly harassing his ex-girlfriend for more than a month, including following her in his vehicle and leaving multiple voice mails, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the female victim reported the ongoing issues to the Rome Police Station on...
ROME — A 26-year-old man is accused of threatening to cut off his ex-girlfriend's head over the telephone, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Austin L. Menning, of Rome, harassed his ex-girlfriend throughout the day on April 27 over the telephone and via text. Police said Menning threatened to cut off his ex's head if she didn't come home.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – One of Oneida County’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives was arrested in New Hartford on Wednesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Andrew Relf, 35, had a warrant out for criminal possession of a controlled substance charges. According to...
ROME — A medical technician at Rome Health is facing criminal charges after getting involved in trying to detain an unruly patient, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an elderly male resident in a behavioral health unit at Rome Health was being combative with nurses and trying to leave his locked unit on Oct. 22. Police said medical technician Eugene G. Kelly, 57, of Camden, heard the commotion and went to help — even though it was not his job to help, and he did not have the necessary training to deal with such a resident.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Marshall faces felony charges after allegedly having sexual contact with an underage female child. Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara provided information on the arrest. O’Meara is also the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.
Syracuse, NY -- An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy stole $529,166.24 from county coffers before murdering his son, wounding his wife, and fatally shooting himself in February, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced Thursday. On Thursday, Isaac Eames’ wounded wife, Karen, 46, was arrested on felony grand larceny and criminal possession...
BREWERTON N.Y. — Greed and gambling led an Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy, who killed himself and their 21-year-old son earlier this year, and his wife to steal more than $529,000 from the sheriff’s office, investigators said Thursday. Sheriff Gene Conway said they believe an investigation into the...
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested for trying to steal merchandise at knifepoint from Walmart in Rome on May 25th. Around 6:30 am on Wednesday, Sheriff deputies received reports that a man, who would later be identified as 18-year-old De’Ante Jones of Rome, was […]
MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fight in Milford, police say. Matthew Miner was expected to be arraigned today. Police say he fatally shot Justin Spray yesterday afternoon during a fight on Edgefield Avenue. Officers arrived to find Spray lying on a front lawn...
The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest 19-year-old Isabella J. Lepetich of Milford, NY following an investigation into a suspicious person complaint. Lepetich was taken into custody after being located unlawfully inside the residence of a Cooperstown resident. Lepetich was charged with Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and was processed and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Otsego Court at a later date.
A Pennsylvania woman was arrested this past Saturday evening for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and tried to escape from her arrest in the process, according to a City of Cortland Police Department report. The report states that at 8:48 p.m. Saturday, city police stopped Christa Leigh Alexander, 51, of Mansville,...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
The alleged burglar who stole items from a business on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville last year has been identified and arrested, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Stephen A. Elwood, 32, of Cortland, was identified as the person who allegedly “unlawfully entered” and stole...
City of Binghamton Police say they have arrested a city resident in connection with an exchange of gunfire at the Saratoga Terrace Apartments on the South Side May 23. According to a news release, Police were called to 60 Saratoga Avenue, Building 2 for a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. and found 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton with a gunshot would to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen.
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly using a stolen debit card around the city last month. In early April, someone called police to report a stolen wallet and debit card, saying their card had been used at various locations around Utica. Investigators reviewed footage from...
