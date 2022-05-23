ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany Falls, NY

Oriskany Falls man facing charges after domestic dispute

By Cyera Williams
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORISKANY FALLS, N.Y. - An Oriskany Falls man is facing several...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Oneida man charged with harassment

ROME — An Oneida man is accused of repeatedly harassing his ex-girlfriend for more than a month, including following her in his vehicle and leaving multiple voice mails, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the female victim reported the ongoing issues to the Rome Police Station on...
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oriskany, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oriskany Falls, NY
Romesentinel.com

Police say Rome man threatened to cut off ex-girlfriend’s head

ROME — A 26-year-old man is accused of threatening to cut off his ex-girlfriend's head over the telephone, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Austin L. Menning, of Rome, harassed his ex-girlfriend throughout the day on April 27 over the telephone and via text. Police said Menning threatened to cut off his ex's head if she didn't come home.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Camden man, a medical technician, charged after allegedly trying to detain unruly patient

ROME — A medical technician at Rome Health is facing criminal charges after getting involved in trying to detain an unruly patient, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an elderly male resident in a behavioral health unit at Rome Health was being combative with nurses and trying to leave his locked unit on Oct. 22. Police said medical technician Eugene G. Kelly, 57, of Camden, heard the commotion and went to help — even though it was not his job to help, and he did not have the necessary training to deal with such a resident.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petit#Arraignment#Violent Crime
informnny.com

Oneida County man charged with rape

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Marshall faces felony charges after allegedly having sexual contact with an underage female child. Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara provided information on the arrest. O’Meara is also the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Sheriff’s deputy Isaac Eames stole $500K before murder-suicide; wounded wife charged with thefts

Syracuse, NY -- An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy stole $529,166.24 from county coffers before murdering his son, wounding his wife, and fatally shooting himself in February, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced Thursday. On Thursday, Isaac Eames’ wounded wife, Karen, 46, was arrested on felony grand larceny and criminal possession...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Rome man charged for stealing from Walmart at knifepoint

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested for trying to steal merchandise at knifepoint from Walmart in Rome on May 25th. Around 6:30 am on Wednesday, Sheriff deputies received reports that a man, who would later be identified as 18-year-old De’Ante Jones of Rome, was […]
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

Man killed in fatal crash in Oneida County

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Milford shooting; man charged with murder

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fight in Milford, police say. Matthew Miner was expected to be arraigned today. Police say he fatally shot Justin Spray yesterday afternoon during a fight on Edgefield Avenue. Officers arrived to find Spray lying on a front lawn...
MILFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Milford Woman Arrested for Criminal Trespass

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest 19-year-old Isabella J. Lepetich of Milford, NY following an investigation into a suspicious person complaint. Lepetich was taken into custody after being located unlawfully inside the residence of a Cooperstown resident. Lepetich was charged with Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and was processed and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Otsego Court at a later date.
MILFORD, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman arrested for DWI, tries to escape

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested this past Saturday evening for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and tried to escape from her arrest in the process, according to a City of Cortland Police Department report. The report states that at 8:48 p.m. Saturday, city police stopped Christa Leigh Alexander, 51, of Mansville,...
CORTLAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
ROME, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Burglar identified in last year’s Cortlandville theft

The alleged burglar who stole items from a business on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville last year has been identified and arrested, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Stephen A. Elwood, 32, of Cortland, was identified as the person who allegedly “unlawfully entered” and stole...
CORTLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Arrested in Saratoga Apartment Shooting

City of Binghamton Police say they have arrested a city resident in connection with an exchange of gunfire at the Saratoga Terrace Apartments on the South Side May 23. According to a news release, Police were called to 60 Saratoga Avenue, Building 2 for a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. and found 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton with a gunshot would to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen.
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy