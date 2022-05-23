ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Warm weekend draws crowds to Oregon’s outdoors

By Connor McCarthy
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - What feels like a long time overdue, northwest Oregon and southwest Washington finally recorded a weekend of warm temperatures and sunshine. Temperatures hovered around the 70s in the Portland metro area on Saturday and Sunday, giving many an indication that summer is right around the...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 3

beachconnection.net

Four Things That Aren't What You Think They Are on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Geology, believe it or not, can be a wild ride. It may seem dry to many, but on this coastline it contains dramatic, even bizarre truths. (Above: top of Cape Foulweather, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) Everything on the coast has a rather trippy origin story –...
NEWPORT, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Annual campfire restrictions to begin on BLM-administered rivers, waterways in Central Oregon

 Annual campfire restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday, June 1 on portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day and White rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.    The post Annual campfire restrictions to begin on BLM-administered rivers, waterways in Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
33andfree

Oregon's 5 Best Hikes to Lakes

Hiking to a lake in the mountains is just about one of my favorite things. The challenge, the beautiful hike and the reward of a lake (alpine or not) with jagged mountains towering over. No matter how much my thighs burn and my lungs tighten, I never tire of it, nor do I even think, this is my last one.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 5/25 – Klamath County Has Highest Unemployment Rate in Oregon; Memorial Day Weekend Weather Cools, Some Showers Possible

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
opb.org

Oregon craft breweries take home World Beer Cup awards

When Lisa Allen learned the flagship beer from her brewery in McMinnville had won gold in a worldwide beer competition, she felt validated. “We, obviously, over the years, have put a lot of time and effort in and to have your flagship beer win is just really cool,” she said.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KGW

Oregon COVID cases rise, hospitalizations projected to peak June 9

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is reporting some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started more than two years ago. The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 12,000 new cases last week and the state is averaging 1,685 new cases a day, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday. That’s higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
OREGON STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Second Only To Alaska, Idaho Has the Most….

Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
BOISE, ID
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Awful Highway Expansions in Denver and Portland are Halted

State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
DENVER, CO
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Invasive crayfish found in Oregon for the first time

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s gotten reports of the invasive Northern crayfish found in the Ashland Canal. This species is native to the Midwest, but has also been found in California and Washington. Rick Boatner with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suspects the...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Rewards for staying off meth work, and now Oregon is poised to pay for them

Your browser does not support the audio element. For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long resident of Newport, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Federal investigation slows solar projects in Oregon

After several years of work, Ryan Sheehy’s company was ready to put money down this spring on the nearly 9,600 solar panels it needs for a community solar project in Ontario, Oregon. The Verde Light Power Project is a new type of solar development in Oregon that will allow...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Plans in place to force Oregonians to pay for the privilege of waiting in traffic

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
PORTLAND, OR

