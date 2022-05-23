Insiders: Voter fraud that could have impacted an Iowa election

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tom Kedley had heard that someone had talked about illegally voting in the Osceola mayor’s race. Six months later, he now has to wonder if an illegal vote cost him his re-election.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 2

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, went public with a rare decision: She has endorsed a primary challenger to a Republican legislator. And school choice is a primary factor.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 3

Parents, child care providers and medical facilities have recently faced the same dilemma. Ever since a Michigan plant temporarily closed after several children who consumed the formula got sick, it’s caused a nationwide formula shortage. Dr. Frank Montabon, a supply chain expert with Iowa State University, said that politicians aren’t to blame for the shortage.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 4

Dave Price looks ahead to the Iowa primary in this week’s Insiders Quick 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.