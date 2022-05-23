ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Insiders: Voter fraud that could have impacted an Iowa election

By Dave Price
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRQzo_0fmvDjet00

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tom Kedley had heard that someone had talked about illegally voting in the Osceola mayor’s race. Six months later, he now has to wonder if an illegal vote cost him his re-election.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 2

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, went public with a rare decision: She has endorsed a primary challenger to a Republican legislator. And school choice is a primary factor.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 3

Parents, child care providers and medical facilities have recently faced the same dilemma. Ever since a Michigan plant temporarily closed after several children who consumed the formula got sick, it’s caused a nationwide formula shortage. Dr. Frank Montabon, a supply chain expert with Iowa State University, said that politicians aren’t to blame for the shortage.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 4

Dave Price looks ahead to the Iowa primary in this week’s Insiders Quick 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 14

DESTROY
4d ago

Republicans are the only ones committed voter fraud and was proven so yeah i believe Republicans are the ones doing it i think all Republicans should be investigated iowa mostly

Reply(5)
14
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit challenges Iowa’s gender-balance requirement for judicial selection panel

Two Iowans are suing the state over gender-based restrictions to serve on the State Judicial Nominating Commission. Rachel Raak Law of Correctionville, and Micah Broekemeier of Iowa City, are suing Robert Gast in his capacity as state court administrator for Iowa’s Judicial Branch. The lawsuit was filed earlier this week in the U.S. District Court […] The post Lawsuit challenges Iowa’s gender-balance requirement for judicial selection panel appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Legislature Votes To Erase Certain Taxes During Final Days

Des Moines, Iowa — Before the Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year early Wednesday, legislators voted to erase income taxes on the one-thousand dollar bonuses Governor Reynolds distributed to teachers and police out of federal pandemic funds. The bill also erases sales taxes on some feminine hygiene products as well as diapers for babies and adults.
DES MOINES, IA
iowatorch.com

Reynolds targets two more Republican state representatives

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Osceola, IA
Elections
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
Osceola, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Osceola, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

New aid available to Iowa nonprofits from American Rescue Plan Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa non-profits are now eligible for a share of $20 million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be distributed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority via a program called the Nonprofit Innovation Fund. Eligible non-profits can apply for anywhere from $500,000-$3 million in federal funds. […]
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

An Easy Way to Find a Gravesite in the State of Iowa

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, many of us will be heading out to pay respects to our nation's fallen soldiers and all of the loved ones we've lost over the years. However, it can sometimes be tricky to remember exactly where our friends' and families' gravesites are. This...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Secretary of State visits Scott County to check voting machines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate visited Scott County Wednesday to test the county’s voting machines ahead of this year’s elections. Pate emphasizes the importance of checking the voting machines across the state, ensuring Iowan voters working equipment and fair elections. “It’s just important...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Dave Price
KCRG.com

Reynolds endorses GOP challenger over incumbent Republican lawmaker in June primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed a Republican that’s running against a Republican incumbent in the Iowa House. Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa Republican Zach Dieken in the GOP primary in House District 5, which covers parts of Buena Vista, Cherokee, O’Brien and Osceola counties.
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Taking a look at NRA donations among Iowa's congressional delegation

WASHINGTON — In the days since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, many have taken their outrage over the tragedy to social media. Some posts criticize the amount of campaign donations Iowa lawmakers have accepted from the National Rifle Association (NRA). Many of those posts cite a list...
IOWA STATE
radiokmzn.com

NO MORATORIUM ON LAND SEIZURES IN IOWA FOR CARBON PIPELINES

RADIO IOWA – A temporary moratorium on the use of eminent domain to seize property along carbon pipeline routes passed the House in March, but it was never considered in the Iowa Senate. The plan would have prevented pipeline developers from filing an application with the Iowa Utilities Board...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Republican#Iowa State University#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Iowa public school open enrollment deadlines dropped

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher bill failed to see the House debate floor this session; but Iowa Republican lawmakers did pass open enrollment legislation for public schools. In the final budget that was passed in the House and Senate, an amendment was added late in the night Tuesday. House File […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers vary on what needs to change following shooting at Texas elementary school

Iowa (KCRG) - State and local lawmakers in Iowa are pushing for change to gun laws in the U.S. after Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis says action must be taken following the shooting at Robb Elementary, saying “Congress has got to get together and start to work in a bipartisan way with passing universal background checks.”
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

GOP Leaders Say Tax Cut Plan the ‘Crown Jewel’ of Iowa’s 2022 Legislative Session

FILE - In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, State Representatives stand at their desks during the opening prayer in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa as lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March. The Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of African Americans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KCCI.com

Iowa contractor fined over incident that killed two employees

PELLA, Iowa — Iowa's attorney general has resolved a lawsuit against a contractor for conducting illegal excavations. It happened in Pella in August of 2020. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said MCS Communications failed to exercise due care on multiple occasions and wasn't careful enough when it was installing a fiber optic cable.
PELLA, IA
WHO 13

Grassley pushes for national program on targeted school violence prevention

WASHINGTON D.C. — In the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers Tuesday, Iowa senator Charles Grassley is calling on Congress to pass the Eagles Act. The legislation reauthorizes and expands the National Threat Assessment Center. It would also establish a national program on targeted […]
TEXAS STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy