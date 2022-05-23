Mebra Dean Eckhoff, 72, of Bend

A graveside funeral service for Joy Geer, age 75, of Bangs, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the Bangs Cemetery, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Mrs. Geer...
The 58th Annual Brown County Rodeo is one week away, June 2nd through the 4th. To kickoff rodeo week activities, a downtown kickoff party will be held this Saturday, May 28 from 6 to 11 pm behind Teddy’s Brewhau and on Baker Street from Hawkins to Fisk. The event will feature Guthrie Kennard performing, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, jump house and a variety of vendors.
A Memorial Day Service will be held Monday, May 30, at 9:30 am at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, 1921 Early Blvd, Early, Texas. Hosted by VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary of Brownwood, this is a time for our nation to come together to remember, respect and honor those Americans who died while defending and securing our nation’s freedom.
This Saturday, Memorial Day Weekend, Keep Brownwood Beautiful is partnering with the Young Professionals of Brown County for a workday at Rocky Creek Cemetery in honor of the fallen soldiers laid to rest there. Come volunteer for a few hours on Saturday, May 28th, at 8:00 am. Meet up at...
Brownwood ISD is participating in the Summer Feeding Program. Meals will be provided to all children who are 18 and under at no charge. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as followed:. Northwest Elementary School. 311 Bluffview Dr., Brownwood, TX. Monday – Friday, June 6 – July...
Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions summer sports camps kick off May 31, with 10 scheduled to take place by the end of the June. The camp schedule and additional information is as follows:. Football. May 31-June 2. $45. 8:30 to 10 a.m. – Kindergarten-3rd Grade. 10 to 11:30 a.m....
Members of North Lake Community Church in May, Texas honored the employees of May ISD Tuesday with special presentations made to three retiring educators in May. Steve and Laura Howard are retiring at the end of this school year and were presented gifts from NLCC. They have served May ISD for 27 years. Steve has served as superintendent for the last five of those 27 years. Susan Edwards, teacher, was also honored with a gift to thank her for 16 years of service to the May ISD.
AUSTIN – During Thursday’s meeting, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $4.8 million dollars in grants funding 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state. The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation in Brown County received a $188,000 grant for the Texas 4-H Center...
The Brown County Museum of History is now showing a traveling exhibit featuring the Vaqueros, who became the first Texas cowboys. Learn their story in a series of rare photos, limited time only, until Saturday June 11th. Presented in both English and Spanish. Family-friendly admission. Open Thursday & Friday 10-2...
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Stone’s Grove on Saturday, May 21st. They are located at 112 W. Anderson Street in Brownwood. Owned by Danielle and Logan Stone, they have created a vibe all their own, from their neon “Just Chill” sign, portraits of some well-known musicians to one-of-a-kind signature libations crafted by two-time Best of Brown County Bartender Winner, Barbie Chapman. They celebrated their 1-year anniversary with special cocktails and live music by the Mike Stanley Band. Stone’s Grove also introduced snack options on specialty nights.
All Brown County precincts have reported and the final, unofficial results have been released by the Brown County Elections Office. There could still be some mail ballots come in Wednesday by 5:00 pm but, according to Elections Administrator Larry Franks, they do not expect there to be enough to make any changes to the results.
The following election results have been released by the Brown County Elections Office as of 8:15 pm Tuesday night. 17 of 18 precincts are reporting. Precincts 2, 3 and 4 boxes are all in. They still lack Precinct 101 as of 8:15 pm. County Judge – Shane Britton 2,218 (62.62%);...
Brownwood Ward 4 council member, Draco Miller, took the Oath of Office Tuesday morning during the Brownwood City Council meeting. Miller could not attend the swearing in ceremony that took place last week for re-elected officials. (photo courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
The Brown County Elections Office has released the cumulative early and absentee voting results. Attached is the .pdf file with the results from early voting showing Shane Britton leading Paul Lilly for County Judge, Jeff Hoskinson by two votes over incumbent Joel Kelton for County Commissioner Precinct 2 and Ted Perez over H.Q. Thomas for JP Precinct 4. The remainder of the election results will be released later tonight.
Comments / 0