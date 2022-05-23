Mebra Dean Eckhoff, 72, of Bend

Members of North Lake Community Church in May, Texas honored the employees of May ISD Tuesday with special presentations made to three retiring educators in May. Steve and Laura Howard are retiring at the end of this school year and were presented gifts from NLCC. They have served May ISD for 27 years. Steve has served as superintendent for the last five of those 27 years. Susan Edwards, teacher, was also honored with a gift to thank her for 16 years of service to the May ISD.

MAY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO