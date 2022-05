WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man will be spending the next 18 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice. James Freeman, 48, of Franklinville, admitted to supplying turtles to middlemen throughout the country so that he could smuggle them into Asia. Freeman both collected the turtles himself and hired poachers to illegally obtain turtles throughout North Carolina.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO