Bowling Green, KY

Comic convention brings out fans in Bowling Green

By Sarah Walters
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After his success in Louisville, Carmine DeSanto decided to bring pop-culture fun to Bowling Green with Bowling GreenCon Sunday, May 22 at the Sloan Convention Center. The convention strives to be “Kentucky’s best and truest comic convention.”. The event sported various limited...

