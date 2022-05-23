Toyota Dealer Wants Porsche Money For A bZ4X

The soft-roader market is hot right now, and GMC is perfectly poised to slip into it with the already aptly named Terrain. For 2022, the compact crossover has been given a refresh, and that includes a rugged AT4 trim - as in All-Terrain all-wheel drive. So far, our general critique of the Terrain is that it's a perfectly fine crossover that prices itself out of being competitive. That's still our understanding, and the engine with just 170 horsepower and a dated-looking backbone to the interior doesn't help. The question we have here is: Does the AT4 change any of that, and can we crown the GMC Terrain AT4 as the benchmark for the small adventure-ready premium compact crossover? That's a lot of words to describe a niche, so you know it's going to be a small one and the Terrain AT4, starting at $34,000, has the luxury of being the only contender for now. The GMC Terrain has the tough task of holding its own against less expensive leaders like the Bronco Sport, which comes with all-wheel drive and terrain modes as standard. That's despite the Ford's starting price of just $28,265.

