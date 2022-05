WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A repeat burglar who has stolen everything from hair extensions to catalytic converters and broke into the safe of a man who was near death in the hospital was sentenced to prison. Raymond North, who has 50 arrests since 2004 and in 2021 alone had 16 charges filed for burglary or […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO