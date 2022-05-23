Arrest Made In Cooper Convenience Store Robbery

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NW 19th Wednesday afternoon at 2:32 for displaying expired registration. The officer smelled marijuana, and the driver, Clint Kyle Wehrmann, 39, of Ladonia, admitted to possibly having drugs in the vehicle. The officer located marijuana and more than one gram of methamphetamine. They arrested Wehrmann, who resisted the officers when they attempted to place him in the patrol vehicle. They charged Wehrmann with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Additionally, officers arrested a passenger for possession of drug paraphernalia. Wehrmann is in the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO