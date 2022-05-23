ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper, TX

Arrest Made In Cooper Convenience Store Robbery

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, May 15, 2022, shortly after 10:30 pm, Deputies responded to Nuway East Convenience Store about a robbery that had just occurred. A man with a face-covering came into the store and displayed part of a...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Deputies Arrest Mechanic On Multiple Charges

Beginning on or about April 26th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office conducted the first of several investigations related to suspicious thefts from and suspicious usage of several customer’s vehicles after they left them at the Beetle Shop, located at 565 CR 2430 at the intersection of F.M. 899.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || May 26, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Cooper,Jasmine Jacqual -Warrant /Agency Not In Lamar County. Daniels,Nancy Bernette – FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; OPEN CONTAINER. Gaffney,William Charles – MTR Probation; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE...
PARIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooper, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

AK-47 style pistol found in North Texas student’s car outside school

RICHARDSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas arrested a student after an AK-47 style pistol was allegedly found in the teen’s car in the school parking lot. Shortly after 11 a.m. on May 25, 2022, the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.
RICHARDSON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lee
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak Police Department Press Release

Red Oak, TX - On Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at around 12:52 PM, dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call about a major accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 77 and Free Market Drive in Red Oak. Red Oak Police...
RED OAK, TX
easttexasradio.com

Pittsburg Woman Arrested For Drugs

Camp County Deputies arrested Teresa Kay Harmon, 22, of Pittsburg, after a traffic stop last Monday on drug charges. Authorities seized over eight grams of methamphetamine. She was pulled over for a failed license plate light.
PITTSBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggravated Robbery#Mr Price
easttexasradio.com

Arrest Made In Paris Shooting

Paris Police arrested a 15-year-old male at 4:46 Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting in the 1700-block of Hubbard St. on May 19, 2022. The warrant for his arrest charged the juvenile male with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and then transported to a juvenile detention center. The case is still under investigation.
PARIS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Criminal Mischief Suspect’s Identity Sought

The Dallas Police department is seeking assistance in identifying the Criminal Mischief suspect seen in these images taken from surveillance video. On 05/13/2022, at approximately 8:45 AM, the suspect damaged aerial phone cable valued at approximately $10,000 located in the 3600 block of Cedar Lake Dr, Dallas, Tx, 75227. This offense is documented on Dallas Police case number 084751-2022.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Corinth police raid massage parlor

The Corinth Police Department will pursue charges and citations for the owners of a massage parlor that was found to not have a massage license and violated several city code violations. Over the past several weeks, Corinth police received several tips about female customers, but not male customers, being turned...
CORINTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Pedestrian Run Over By Hunt County Deputy

A 19-year-old pedestrian died Monday night after a Hunt County Deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed him while walking along FM 751 near North Shore Rd. in south Hunt County. The DPS is investigating the accident. Officials hand not released the names of the victim or the deputy.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 26)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NW 19th Wednesday afternoon at 2:32 for displaying expired registration. The officer smelled marijuana, and the driver, Clint Kyle Wehrmann, 39, of Ladonia, admitted to possibly having drugs in the vehicle. The officer located marijuana and more than one gram of methamphetamine. They arrested Wehrmann, who resisted the officers when they attempted to place him in the patrol vehicle. They charged Wehrmann with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Additionally, officers arrested a passenger for possession of drug paraphernalia. Wehrmann is in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy