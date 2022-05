Carlsbad, CA–Carlsbad police will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning on Carlsbad Boulevard at Beech Avenue, authorities said. The checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI collisions and arrests. The primary purpose of the checkpoint is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, Carlsbad police said in a news release.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO