San Diego, CA–The City of San Diego Commission on Police Practices (Commission) announced the appointment of Duane Bennett as the new independent outside counsel. “I am honored to be able to assist the Commission on Police Practices in its investigatory and oversight role. I believe that the goal is the same for the commission and police department – to ensure appropriate investigations into critical incidents, while maintaining public safety, accountability, due process, equal protection, and the civil rights of all citizens,” Outside Legal Counsel Duane Bennett stated.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO