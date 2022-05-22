Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas returns for summer events

During Mother’s Day, women everywhere were gifted with a well-deserved chance to relax. Spas around the country offered up discounts and packages so that moms could take time for themselves and truly unwind. But let’s be real – mom or not, Mother’s Day shouldn’t be the only time of the year that women treat themselves. Spas are a great way to unplug and recharge any time of the year. A visit to the spa helps de-stress. Regardless of the treatment, spas allow you to put your mind at ease and forget the stress of daily routines. Spas also go a long way in reinvigorating your skin. Facials and skin treatments at the spa can minimize acne, reduce the look of fine lines and sun spots, and keep you looking young. Spa treatments can even enhance your sleep and help you release serotonin and dopamine. Getting to the spa regularly can genuinely make you a happier person. After a massage, science has found that the body produces increased levels of serotonin and dopamine, which can go a long way in easing the symptoms of things like seasonal depression and anxiety. A visit to the spa also increases your blood flow and circulation. In addition to the relaxation that spa treatments provide, increased blood flow and circulation can help the body fend off illness while benefiting your lungs and heart.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO