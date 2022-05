NEWBERRY — Multiple law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to try and solve two shootings that left four teenagers dead on Sunday, May 22. “It has been a tragic 24 hours in Newberry, to have four young people, all children of God, whose lives were not supposed to end so soon. We are greatly saddened and extend our sympathies to the families,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “While we don’t know the details of the situation, gun violence must stop. Young people with guns is a national problem, a state problem and a problem here in Newberry. The great majority of our young people in Newberry are doing the right things, but those turning to guns, there can be tragic and senseless endings, like we had here this weekend.”

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO