ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots' James White active at recent practice

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9KaG_0fmvAxws00
New England Patriots running back James White. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots released some practice photos recently and, according to Zack Cox of NESN, some of the pictures seem to indicate the much anticipated returns of several previously-injured Patriots. These players included running back James White, cornerback Jonathan Jones, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, and linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

White suffered a hip injury last year that required surgery serious enough to end his season and leave him bedridden for months. He hasn’t been fully cleared to return, but seeing him active on the field bodes well for his recovery.

Jones had surgery to repair his shoulder in October and missed the remainder of the season in recovery. McMillan tore his ACL before the season started, but impressed in his limited time before the injury. Keene and Jennings were both placed on injured reserve in August and missed the entire season as a result.

Here are a few other rumors from New England:

  • New England turned some heads on Day 3 of the draft when they selected quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round. At a point in the draft where some teams normally address their positional needs, the Patriots selected a quarterback in the first draft after rookie passer Mac Jones led them to the playoffs. For an explanation, ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed to a discussion with analysts Todd McShay and Louis Riddick, in which they cover “how it can be good business to draft and develop quarterbacks.” He also quotes former NFL general manger Randy Mueller who applauded the pick, saying that he would rather draft for value over need at that point in the draft.
  • After not appearing in any regular season games last season, second-year Patriots outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins is ready to take the next step, according to Reiss. Perkins was buried on the depth chart behind Kyle Van Noy, now with the Chargers, and Jamie Collins, now a free agent. The departure of Van Noy and Collins leaves a hole opposite Pro Bowl pass rusher Matt Judon and Reiss reports that New England coaches are confident Perkins is getting ready to step up.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Seahawks were high on UNC QB Sam Howell

New Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, whom Washington selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft, had a lot of supporters in the Seahawks organization, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Seattle, which traded franchise icon Russell Wilson to the Broncos earlier this offseason, was connected to collegiate QBs throughout the pre-draft process, but the team decided against drafting a signal-caller .
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Byron Allen still a candidate for Broncos' ownership

The field is narrowing for candidates to purchase the Broncos. Among the semifinalists is the group headed by Byron Allen, per Mike Klis of 9News. The media mogul was one of the first prospective buyers to be named as an interested party back in February. He confirmed that the NFL had approached him years earlier about the possibility of buying a franchise when the opportunity arose. Doing so successfully would make the 60-year-old the first Black owner in the league.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Drew Brees addresses potential NFL return

In a tweet Sunday night, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees addressed the future of his professional career, namely, the uncertainty of said future career. To be very clear, Brees did not tease or hint at a return, he merely acknowledged it as one of several options, which is the most we’ve heard from him on the subject in some time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Future remains uncertain for four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent, but there is still little clarity on his future. As detailed by Stephen Holder of The Athletic (subscription required), all options remain on the table for the veteran. One of those is retirement, something which the 32-year-old was reported to be contemplating in January,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks work out S George Iloka

Iloka, 32, has an interesting career timeline. The former Cincinnati fifth-round pick did not play in 2019 or 2021. His 2020 ACL tear, sustained during an October practice with the Vikings, interrupted his chance at sticking in the league again. But the Seahawks may give him a chance to vie for a roster spot soon.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

NFL decision on Deshaun Watson punishment expected by July?

The NFL’s Deshaun Watson investigation has entered its final stages, but the league has not wrapped up one of its key prongs. The Browns quarterback met with NFL investigators this week in Houston. New information will be presented to the public soon, and the league is expected to seek a second meeting with Watson, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Giants lineman Jon Feliciano takes shot at his former team Bills

New Giants’ interior offensive lineman Jon Feliciano had some interesting comments about how his time in Buffalo came to an end, according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. After not being utilized in the Bills’ overtime loss to Kansas City, Felicano was quoted saying part of him thought they “got what (they) deserved.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Mac Jones
Person
James White
Pro Football Rumors

Saints sign veteran LB Eric Wilson

The New Orleans Saints continue to add veteran help post-draft. While Eric Wilson is not a New Orleans native like Tyrann Mathieu or Jarvis Landry, he represents a veteran with starter experience to join the team in recent days. Wilson signed with the Saints on Monday, joining running back Devine...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Nesn#Acl#Espn
Pro Football Rumors

Colts sign one-time Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay to one-year deal

Running back Phillip Lindsay has found a new home. The veteran’s agent confirmed (on Twitter) Tuesday that he is signing with the Colts on a one-year deal. Lindsay, who will be 28 by the start of the season, burst onto the scene during his inaugural season in 2018. He topped 1,000 rushing yards and scored 10 total touchdowns as a rookie. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the second time the following campaign, becoming the first UDFA in league history to do so.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets sign first-round pick Jermaine Johnson

The Jets are doing the heavy lifting in their rookie deals first. After agreeing to terms with No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner, the Jets have signed the third of their first-rounders — Jermaine Johnson — to his four-year rookie contract. Johnson, who can be controlled through 2026...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles sign one-time Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry to one-year, $10M deal

James Bradberry is headed to Philly. On Wednesday, the free agent cornerback agreed to a one-year, $10M with the Eagles, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Bradberry, 28, was cut by the G-Men earlier this month. That was pretty much expected, given his would-be cap hit of $21.8M+ and the other cost-cutting moves that were made by new GM Joe Schoen. The Giants tried to trade him, but ultimately couldn’t find a suitable deal.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

RB Tarik Cohen appears to suffer leg injury during livestreamed workout

After missing most of the 2020 NFL season with a torn ACL and MCL, as well as a tibial plateau fracture, and missing the entire 2021 season recovering from those injuries, former-Bears running back Tarik Cohen may be looking at another unfortunate setback. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Cohen looks “to have suffered a serious lower-leg injury during a workout (that he was) streaming on IG Live.”
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy