Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night in Texas, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriros have a 2-0 lead series, and a win for them on Sunday would give them a 3-0 lead and make them just one game away from the NBA Finals.

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a playoff series, so the game for the Mavs is absolutely massive.

The Warriors had All-Star Andrew Wiggins on the injury report, but he has been upgraded to available.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the playoffs since the 2019 season when the lost in the NBA Finals.

