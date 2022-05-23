Spotty showers and cooler temperatures to start the week

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Extra clouds stick around Denver Sunday night with cool lows in the upper 30s. There is a chance for some light showers along the Wyoming border. Partly cloudy skies are here to kick off the workweek with below-average highs in the lower 60s. Rain moves in overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Showers are in the forecast for the Front Range on Tuesday morning, wrapping up by mid-day. Tuesday has mostly cloudy skies with cool highs in the upper 50s. Light showers are possible into the evening with late clearing skies.

Sunshine builds back in on Wednesday with warmer highs in the upper 60s. We finally get to above-average highs on Thursday with temperatures climbing to the low 80s. It gets even warmer on Friday with highs hitting the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures remain above average for the weekend with highs in the mid-80s Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday. We’ll add a few clouds to the weekend, but expect plenty of sunshine.

