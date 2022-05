The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lake Street May 25 at 7:34 p.m. The response team utilized all three stations and 11 personnel. Upon arrival to the location, heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the vacant two-story structure. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command, and the Brooks Street Station crew had to forced entry and used an attack line to extinguish the fire on the second floor of the home.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO