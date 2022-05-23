ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 “Made To Be Together” Set To Release In June

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating its 25th Anniversary, Kasina has linked up with Nike once again to deliver the story of an age-old Korean custom through 2022’s darling – the Air Max 1. Inspired by the Won-Ang Ducks, a set of carved wooden ducks gifted to newlywed couples, Kasina has transformed the Air Max 1...

The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” Is Releasing On June 4th

Several months have passed since we all caught a first look at the upcoming white-and-red Air Jordan 6s dubbed the “Red Oreo” Jordan 6. Mimicking the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” of 2010 with the speckle patterns on the midsole, this upcoming release channels the original White/Infrared AJ6 from 1991 by keeping to a full white leather upper, with distinct red accents covering the heel spoiler, Jumpman logo branding, and lace-lock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”

Jordan Brand saves their best offerings for the end of the year every year, and 2022 is no exception. What’s more, the Air Jordan 11 will headline the line-up yet again, doing so this time in “Cherry.”. Unlike the silhouette’s prior Retros — “Cool Grey,” “Concord,” “Bred,” etc....
APPAREL
A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
This Nike Air Max 90 Claims That Three Swooshes Are Better Than One

Over-branding is common across Nike’s entire catalog, with releases often making use of multiple logo hits. This Air Max 90 is but one more in a long line of examples, as it delivers not one nor two but three Swooshes. The colorway itself, though, lacks the same punch, as...
SHOPPING
This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
SHOPPING
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
sneakernews.com

Ice Blue Flair Lands On This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it’s maintained a steady flow of releases throughout 2022’s first five months. Recently, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette appeared in an ice blue and white color arrangement. Honeycomb mesh base layers visible at and around the tongue indulge in a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays at the tip of the toe, across the vamp and spine to revel in their vibrant blue tone. Lace loops and the miniature swoosh at the lateral heel feature black contrasting accents, as does the Air Max branding on the top of the tongue. Underfoot, midsoles opt for the sneaker’s lightest two tones, with the waffle-patterned tread mostly favoring a pitch-dark look. Some netizens are likely to compare the next Air Max 95 with UNC-friendly releases, but the brand hasn’t associated the shoes with the famed university. Nevertheless, the aforementioned components create a compelling, refreshing take on Tresser’s iconic design.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max 90 Features Transparent Heel Tabs And Various Graphic Hits

The Nike Air Max 90 has been rather tame with its latest colorways, rarely ever delving beyond the norm. But here, as the shoe celebrates its debut year, the brand is incorporating new graphics and transparent heel tabs. Due to the see-through finish, the heel tab’s usual details are more...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” Is Releasing In Full Kids Sizing

Jordan Brand’s ability to keep its loyal fans on the edges of their seats never ceases to amaze. With the Air Jordan 4 continuing its reign as one of the most coveted Air Jordans in the lineage, the brand has done plenty to whet the appetites of its followers without actually giving them what they want. It’s fair to say that the Military Blue 4s are now at the top of the list of requested Retro releases, but Jordan Brand’s keeping the crowd at bay with the “Military Black”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Keep Your Forces Clean With The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Since ’82”

For the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, Nike is recognizing the inner city tradition of carrying around toothbrushes for emergency cleanings. Long before the days of sneaker wipes and cleaners, shoe fanatics carried around toothbrushes to quickly scrub off any dirt or grime that made its way onto the soles and uppers after a trek around miles of city blocks. While modern methods might be more effective, there’s no matching the nostalgia that Nike is trying to produce with this special release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Crocodile”

It took a while for Crocs to be cool, and a lot of the credit should be directed towards the name of Salehe Bembury, the footwear dynamo who has been easily killing it with the several collaborative projects he’s embarked on for the last half decade. Knighted as one of 2021’s best sneaker releases (the word sneaker being used rather leniently), his Crocs Pollex Clog has garnered praise from both the footwear and architecture world for a design that seemingly blends modern and organic.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

