‘Star Wars’ artist Colin Cantwell dies age 90

For months, the hype surrounding Disney+‘s latest Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has focused on the idea that Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) would be keeping vigil over young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). However as folks who’ve already screened the first two episodes will know — and yes, we are going into spoiler territory! — Obi-Wan’s real mission is saving young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the devastating events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan now goes by Ben and is working in factory settings that could inspire an Upton Sinclair...

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO