May, TX

Ada Jo Sedden, 97, of Austin, formerly of May

By rwturner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAda Jo Sedden, 97, of Austin, formerly of May, Texas passed away Sunday, May 22,...

Glenda Dale Bruton, 70, of Baird

Glenda Dale Bruton, age 70, of Baird peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at a nursing facility in Abilene. Memorial Services for Glenda will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BAIRD, TX
Joy Geer, 75, of Bangs

A graveside funeral service for Joy Geer, age 75, of Bangs, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the Bangs Cemetery, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Mrs. Geer...
BANGS, TX
Brown County Rodeo is June 2-4

The 58th Annual Brown County Rodeo is one week away, June 2nd through the 4th. To kickoff rodeo week activities, a downtown kickoff party will be held this Saturday, May 28 from 6 to 11 pm behind Teddy’s Brewhau and on Baker Street from Hawkins to Fisk. The event will feature Guthrie Kennard performing, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, jump house and a variety of vendors.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Memorial Day Service Monday at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery

A Memorial Day Service will be held Monday, May 30, at 9:30 am at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, 1921 Early Blvd, Early, Texas. Hosted by VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary of Brownwood, this is a time for our nation to come together to remember, respect and honor those Americans who died while defending and securing our nation’s freedom.
EARLY, TX
Eugenia Amparo Gutierrez, 97, of Brady

Eugenia Amparo Gutierrez, age 97, of Brady, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Brady. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
BRADY, TX
Workday Saturday at Rocky Creek Cemetery

This Saturday, Memorial Day Weekend, Keep Brownwood Beautiful is partnering with the Young Professionals of Brown County for a workday at Rocky Creek Cemetery in honor of the fallen soldiers laid to rest there. Come volunteer for a few hours on Saturday, May 28th, at 8:00 am. Meet up at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
USDA 2022 Summer Feeding Program Locations

Brownwood ISD is participating in the Summer Feeding Program. Meals will be provided to all children who are 18 and under at no charge. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as followed:. Northwest Elementary School. 311 Bluffview Dr., Brownwood, TX. Monday – Friday, June 6 – July...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
Brownwood Summer Sports Camps Start May 31

Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions summer sports camps kick off May 31, with 10 scheduled to take place by the end of the June. The camp schedule and additional information is as follows:. Football. May 31-June 2. $45. 8:30 to 10 a.m. – Kindergarten-3rd Grade. 10 to 11:30 a.m....
BROWNWOOD, TX
Driver trapped in vehicle after crash in Abilene’s Lytle Area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was trapped in their vehicle Tuesday evening, after colliding with another driver near Abilene’s Lytle Creek. KTAB/KRBC confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Oldham Lane and East South 11th Street. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to assess injuries. One […]
ABILENE, TX
Texas Parks and Wildlife Awards Trail Grant in Brown County

AUSTIN – During Thursday’s meeting, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $4.8 million dollars in grants funding 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state. The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation in Brown County received a $188,000 grant for the Texas 4-H Center...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery wreck in Bosque County Saturday night claimed the lives of four people, including Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley and Connally High School Freshman Lexi Olvera. The collision happened near FM 56 and 2114 at about 9:20 p.m. near Whitney on May 21....
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
Brownwood Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting at Stone’s Grove

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Stone’s Grove on Saturday, May 21st. They are located at 112 W. Anderson Street in Brownwood. Owned by Danielle and Logan Stone, they have created a vibe all their own, from their neon “Just Chill” sign, portraits of some well-known musicians to one-of-a-kind signature libations crafted by two-time Best of Brown County Bartender Winner, Barbie Chapman. They celebrated their 1-year anniversary with special cocktails and live music by the Mike Stanley Band. Stone’s Grove also introduced snack options on specialty nights.
BROWNWOOD, TX
State and Area Firefighter Crews Continue to Battle Devastating Mesquite Heat Wildfire Near Abilene

ABILENE – Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) fire resources responded to several new requests for assistance on wildfires across the state Friday evening. Crews continued suppression operations on carryover wildfires as well. The Southern Area Gold Type 2 Incident Management Team has arrived in Texas and will assume command of the Mesquite Heat Fire. An incident management team is mobilized during complex emergency incidents to provide a command and control infrastructure to manage that incident. The Mesquite Heat wildfire near Abilene has…
ABILENE, TX
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Betsy Robinson, the mother of murder suspect Jessica Colleen Robinson, told investigators her daughter shot and killed missing Waco woman Elizabeth Ann Romero at the residence at 809 Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX. Romero had previously been identified...
Arrest for a Late Night Theft Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 18 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests on Friday including the following: Lillian Hickenbottom was arrested for class c…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Court Records 5/20/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from May 13 through May 19:. Adams, William Harrison Jr., Boating While Intoxicated. Simmons, James Cleveland, Driving While Intoxicated. Sosa, Hervey, Driving While Intoxicated. Duffy, Tammie Louise, Driving While Intoxicated. Fields, Sonia Benetta, Criminal Trespass of Habitation. Baldwin,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX

