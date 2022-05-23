Ada Jo Sedden, 97, of Austin, formerly of May

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Stone’s Grove on Saturday, May 21st. They are located at 112 W. Anderson Street in Brownwood. Owned by Danielle and Logan Stone, they have created a vibe all their own, from their neon “Just Chill” sign, portraits of some well-known musicians to one-of-a-kind signature libations crafted by two-time Best of Brown County Bartender Winner, Barbie Chapman. They celebrated their 1-year anniversary with special cocktails and live music by the Mike Stanley Band. Stone’s Grove also introduced snack options on specialty nights.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO