ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Johnson Park Center free food giveaway

By Cyera Williams
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. - Johnson Park Center (JPC) will hold a food giveaway on May 23. and 24 at the JPC food pantry....

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Mug Club: Wine in the Wilderness at the Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. - The 22nd Annual Utica Zoo Wine in the Wilderness event is Saturday, June 4 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Utica Zoo. There, you can sample the very best in New York State wines. There will also be live music from SimpleProps, as well as...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

$100,000 Children's Miracle Drawing tickets on sale at Holland Farms

UTICA, N.Y. – Tickets are on-sale Thursday, May 26, at Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, in Yorkville, for the annual $100,000 Miracle Drawing. The drawing benefits the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals at Mohawk Valley Health System. During this special one-day event, MVHS staff will be selling tickets at...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Tunnel to Towers 5K fundraiser returning to Utica this August

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Roadrunners will hold the second annual Tunnel to Towers Utica 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The run/walk will start at the Utica 9/11 Memorial at the Parkway and Sherman Drive and end on Genesee Street in Downtown Utica. The Siller family started the...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Saranac Thursday returning this summer in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The summertime tradition “Saranac Thursdays” will return this year following a two-year pandemic hiatus. The first event will be held on June 2 and will start in the courtyard. Depending on the size, it may be moved to the biergarten, which will be finished in mid-July.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Utica, NY
Society
Utica, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
96.9 WOUR

Kookie’s Set To Open A Delicious Fourth Location In Utica New York

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Support, Buy, & Eat Local At The Oneida County Public Market

Your favorite spot to enjoy local food, products and music in Central New York is coming back to Utica for its 11th season. The Oneida County Public Market (OCPM) is back in full swing for their Summer Market Season. They are now open every Saturday from 9am-1pm behind Union Station at 321 Main Street in Utica. The opening day for the market was on May 21st.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Walkers#Drive Thru#Charity#Johnson Park Center#Jpc
WKTV

Boilermaker officials drop COVID-19 vaccine requirement for race participants

UTICA, N.Y. – Boilermaker officials have updated the COVID-19 policy for this year's events and will not require proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate. The vaccination or test requirement was implemented as a pandemic precaution, but race officials say safety guidelines for large events have changed and they have revised their policy accordingly.
UTICA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

The Cove at Sylvan Beach to open Friday

Oneida Indian Nation Homelands — Oneida Nation Enterprises today announced that The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. With a huge selection of...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Romesentinel.com

Flagship store to open Friday in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH — The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. “With a huge selection of lake activity rentals that include pontoon, fishing, ski,...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
WKTV

Local kids participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Two local children have participated in the trials for COVID-19 vaccines meant for kids under 5. Local children taking part in Covid vaccine clinical trials. Hugh Reale, of New Hartford, doesn't know it, but he’s playing a part in U.S. medical history. His parents put him in a clinical trial for Pfizer's Covid vaccine for kids under age 5.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
cnycentral.com

Sharp disparity in lending denies Black homebuyers the American Dream: The Map

Myles Montgomery is a college educated, working professional living in his hometown of Syracuse. Three years ago at the age of 26 he set out to buy his first home. He did his research. Gathered his financial records and contacted a lender to begin the process of obtaining a mortgage. Myles initially talked on the phone where a lending representative told him a two-year record of employment would put him on track for loan approval, no problem. Myles says that positive sentiment changed when he walked into the building to present his paperwork.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Rescue Mission of Utica to Host 15th Annual Golf Tournament

The Rescue Mission of Utica, will hold its 15th Annual Golf Tournament event on Thursday, June 9. Mug Club: Rescue Mission of Utica to Host 15th Annual Golf Tournament. The Rescue Mission of Utica, will hold its 15th Annual Golf Tournament event on Thursday, June 9 at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy