Iberville Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Copiah, Franklin, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Northeastern Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southwestern Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Vaughn, or 11 miles west of Brookhaven, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Vaughn around 925 AM CDT. Loyd Star and Caseyville around 935 AM CDT. Allen around 945 AM CDT. Glancy around 1005 AM CDT. Martinsville around 1010 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Amite, Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Amite; Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Pearl River; Pike; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Walthall; Warren; Webster; Winston; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 273 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS AMITE ATTALA CARROLL CHOCTAW CLAIBORNE CLARKE CLAY COPIAH COVINGTON FORREST FRANKLIN GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS JASPER JEFFERSON JEFFERSON DAVIS JONES KEMPER LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LEAKE LINCOLN LOWNDES MADISON MARION MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PEARL RIVER PIKE RANKIN SCOTT SIMPSON SMITH WALTHALL WARREN WEBSTER WINSTON YAZOO
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

