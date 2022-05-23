Man killed, woman injured in wreck west of Rockingham

Kenny Melvin - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — One person is dead and another injured following a single-vehicle wreck late Sunday morning.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol was called to a wreck on U.S. 74 Business, near the intersection with Pine Circle Drive, around 11:35 a.m., according to Sgt. M. Heon.

The trooper said 42-year-old Brian Jenkins, of Rockingham, was driving east toward the city when his Dodge Ram 3500 went off the road to the right, down an embankment and into trees.

Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Katie Redman, was airlifted to a hospital and her injuries are currently unknown, according to Heon.

Troopers believe speed was a factor in the wreck, which is still under investigation.

Cordova Fire and Rescue also responded.