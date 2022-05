BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a burglary suspect fled from officers, jumped into a retention pond and was later found dead. According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers were responding to the Carlton Arms apartment complex at 5100 block of Riverside Drive E. to investigate reports of vehicle burglaries when they found two male suspects hiding on the porch of an apartment and tried to detain them.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO