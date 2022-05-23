Rock River League baseball: Milton Crescents' new roster adds set stage for victory

MILTON

Welcome home, Sam O’Leary. Welcome home, Evan Jackson.

The two players—fresh off the completion of their collegiate baseball seasons—combined to lead the adult amateur Milton Crescents to a 6-4 victory over Lebanon at Schilberg Park on Sunday.

O’Leary, a Janesville Parker product who just completed his freshman season at St. Norbert College in De Pere, pitched into the fifth inning before handing the ball to Jackson, a Milton High product who played junior college ball at McHenry County College in Illinois.

Jackson earned the pitching victory as the Crescents—a new addition to the Rock River League this year—improved to 4-0 overall.

“We’ve had four different starting pitchers in our four runs,” Milton general manager Doug Welch said. “Today it was Sam O’Leary … he pitched really well into the fifth inning and another college guy, Evan Jackson, picked up the win.”

Lebanon took leads of 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning and 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but Milton scored four times in the fifth and rode that lead to victory.

“Our offense continues to get key hits,” Welch said. ‘Our veterans, Josh Shere (3-for-4 with a triple) and Dave Sagitis (3-for-3 with a double) keep getting big extra-base hits. Tristin Kussmaul added a single and double for the winners.

Milton takes on Neosho in another league game on Sunday. “(That) means we would have played the top five teams in the division the first five weeks of the season,” Welch said. “We’ll be coming out the other side of that gauntlet with no fewer than four wins.

“But this team is starting to get greedy, and that’s a good thing.”

MILTON 6, LEBANON 4

Lebanon 000 120 100 — 4 5 2

Milton 000 240 000 — 6 10 3

Leading hitters—M: Shere 3x4 (3B), Sagitis 3x3 (2B), Kussmaul 2x3 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-so-bb)—L: Sabel (L, 5-8-6-7-1), Immel (3-2-0-2-2); M: O’Leary (4.1-3-3-8-3); Jackson (W, 4.2-2-1-0-4).