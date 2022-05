GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville will be brimming with tartans and the sound of bagpipes this Memorial Day weekend as the annual Gallabrae Scottish Games kick off. The Great Scot! Parade will march Friday night through downtown Greenville. A parade of pipe bands, marching clans, Scottish chiefs and more will travel from the Peace Center to the intersection of East North Street and Main Street starting at 6 p.m. on May 27.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO