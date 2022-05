An Iowa City man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly dragging his separated wife into a vehicle against her will. According to a witness, 25-year-old Jesus Quintero-Vasquez of the Bon Aire Mobile Home Lodge dragged the woman by her hair and forced her, screaming, into a vehicle. Arriving police located the vehicle, and allegedly observed the woman with damage to her pants and shoes consistent with being dragged across concrete. The woman also reportedly had a bleeding ankle and a red mark under one of her eyes.

