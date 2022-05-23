President of Colombia Iván Duque

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
Russian forces have reached the outskirts of a key city in the Donbas region, Severodonetsk, which Ukraine says is under 24-hour a day bombardment as Russia attempts to take full control. But reports that Russia controls a vital arterial road south-west of the city are untrue, a Ukrainian official has...
A Ukrainian refugee rehomed under a government scheme has claimed she and her teenage son were left homeless after being manipulated by their hosts. The woman, 45, who fled Bucha, north of Kyiv, came to north-east England on 16 April but said she was asked for money and told to leave after three weeks.
EU leaders meet on Monday for an extraordinary summit, but as one diplomat put it: "What are we going to talk about?" There are serious issues on the agenda, centred around the war in Ukraine. But it's doubtful the major, unresolved matter will specifically be up for discussion. That is...
The Ukrainian army is under more pressure than at any time since the first desperate weeks after the Russian invasion. It could be fighting a losing battle in Luhansk, the northern part of Donbas region. The Ukrainian General Staff says the Russians appear to be concentrating their forces for another...
It's a tough time to be a farmer. Just ask Rachael Sharp, a third-generation farmer in the US state of South Carolina, who grows a varied mix of soybeans, corn, wheat, cotton, peanuts and oats. She saw fertiliser prices for her crops soar 320% last year - the sharpest rise...
When Marina's two sons were conscripted last winter to the Russian army she welcomed the idea of her children doing a year's military service. "I told them that they had to serve," Marina tells me, "it was their duty to the motherland." But a few weeks later she began to...
A senior figure in eastern Ukraine has denied reports that a vital road linking Ukrainian-controlled areas in the east has been blocked from the rest of the country by Russian forces. "Luhansk has not been cut off," said the region's military administration head, Serhiy Haidai. Fighting has reached the outskirts...
